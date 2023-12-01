A 2023 Blu-Ray Gift Guide for Movie Lovers

Remember when everyone couldn’t shut up about the lack of a cultural impact Avatar made? And then its 2022 sequel went and made a bajillion dollars? Relive that experience with this blockbuster hit that might not make a highbrow list like this one were it not for one little thing: It’s got the best 4K transfer on the market. Knowing that they can’t re-create the experience of seeing this in the theater, the team behind this release went all out for the 4K transfer. It almost looks like you can reach into the picture and feel the water spray coming out of your TV. No matter what you think (or don’t) of the film, it’s the kind of 4K release that everyone should own just to see what their home-theater system can do.