The Scarab Chose Blue Beetle at the Box Office

The winners of the Barbie beatdown. Photo: Warner Bros

The Scarab wasn’t the only one who decided to latch onto the Blue Beetle; audiences are set to see the latest DC superhero movie starring Xolo Maridueña, Becky G, and George Lopez. Ángel Manuel Soto’s Blue Beetle earned $10 million on opening day, before scoring a No. 1 placement at the box office overall — earning $25.4 million domestically and $43.4 million overall, per Entertainment Weekly. The film follows Jaime Reyes (Maridueña), who is chosen by the alien biotechnology the Scarab to fulfill his destiny to become the superhero Blue Beetle. The alien bug is the first film to challenge Barbie’s reign as the No.1 movie at the box office since the Barbenheimer explosion last month. Barbie still made a sleek $21.5 million, not far off, five weeks into its run. Even Oppenheimer wasn’t safe, especially since Blue Beetle has taken over IMAX as well, earning $10.6 million. The beetle will beat all, at least for its opening weekend.

This post has been updated with final numbers.