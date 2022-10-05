Vanessa: Blumhouse Is Making a Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie

We’ve finally got some players for Blumhouse’s official Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. A day after Deadline announced that Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard were the first actors to join the cast, we now know who they’re playing. Dawko, a popular Five Nights at Freddy’s streamer, revealed during a charity livestream that Hutcherson will star as security guard Mike Schmidt, while Lillard will play the Purple Guy, William Afton. We know these boys can handle some action — Hutcherson competed in The Hunger Games, and Lillard starred in Scream and Scooby-Doo. Per Dawko, they’ll be joined in the cast by Mary Stuart Masterson as an unnamed villain and Piper Rubio as Mike’s younger sister, Abby. Deadline reports that You’s Elizabeth Lail is also joining the project. Hopefully her character will fare better than Beck.

Production on the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is set to begin in New Orleans in February 2023. As Deadline previously reported, Into the Dark: Blood Moon’s Emma Tammi will direct the project, which comes after films such as Willy’s Wonderland and The Banana Splits Movie got unlicensed bites of the apple. The video-game series, long a Gen-Z favorite, sees the player character on a night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s pizza parlor. Shock of all shocks, the creepy animatronic pizza animals come alive at night to wreak havoc and murder indiscriminately. It’s the dark counterpart to the Night at the Museum premise. The film will be a collab between game creator Scott Cawthon, Blumhouse, and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. “Five Nights at Freddy’s is more consistently asked about than any other film I’ve ever worked on, and I’m thrilled to confirm it’s finally happening!” said Blumhouse founder Jason Blum, acknowledging that a lot of time has passed since the company optioned Freddy Fazbear and crew back in 2017. “With Emma Tammi at the helm, we’re committed to making Scott’s vision of the movie come to life. Rest assured, it will be and is worth the wait.”

This post has been updated throughout.