Adam Sandler, Drew Carey Remember Bob Barker

Photo: Universal/Getty Images

After The Price Is Right, the late Bob Barker’s, who died at the age of 99 Saturday morning, second most notable role was his cameo on Happy Gilmore, where Barker emerged victorious in a fistfight against Adam Sandler. The Happy Gilmore writer and star remembered his time working with Barker in the classic scene after hearing the news of his death. “The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me,” wrote Sandler about his scene partner on Instagram. “He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day.” In the scene, Barker is paired with Gilmore, played by Sandler, at a pro-am golf tournament where Gilmore plays poorly, causing Barker and Gilmore to start fighting. “The price is wrong, bitch,” says Gilmore before eventually getting knocked out by Barker. “Now you’ve had enough, bitch,” replies Barker.

Drew Carey, Barker’s successor on The Price Is Right, honored his legacy on the show in a tweet. He wrote, “Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.” Below are more social media tributes to Bob Barker.

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

God bless you, Bob https://t.co/5kKt0EM81x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2023