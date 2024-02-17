Bob Marley Biopic Squashes Madame Web at Box Office

Photo: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures

If you’re the Bob Marley biopic Bob Marley: One Love, don’t worry about a thing. But if you’re Madame Web, some worries may be had. Both films debuted on Valentine’s Day, a One Love Web disappointing double feature, if you will. Fans and critics seem underwhelmed by how the films portrayed a beloved musical icon and a woman whose mother was researching spiders in the Amazon when she died. Still, there is at least one almost winner in this: the box office. The Paramount Pictures film is headed to no. one this weekend. One Love is estimated to earn $44.4 million over the 6-day box office, while Madame Web is making half of that at $22.2 million. Maybe it would’ve made more if the line everyone’s been meme-ing was actually in the movie.