2024 Book-to-Screen Adaptations to Add to Your Reading List

Society of the Snow: The Definitive Account of the World’s Greatest Survival Story, by Pablo Vierci

In 1972, a Uruguayan Air Force flight crashed into the Andes mountains. The horrific incident had devastating consequences and became a grueling fight for survival when the remaining survivors made a society of their own. In the barren snow, with no access to food or water, they sat patiently awaiting a rescue team that may have never arrived. Journalist Pablo Vierci recounts the true story of those 72 days in the snow, drawing from the survivors’ stories as they battled freezing temperatures and deadly avalanches.

Society of the Snow, starring Enzo Vogrincic Roldán, Matías Recalt, and Agustín Pardella, is streaming on Netflix.