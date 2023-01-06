15 New Screen Adaptations of Books to Add to Your 2023 Reading List

The six-episode Netflix adaptation of The Lying Life of Adults, directed by Edoardo De Angelis, follows protagonist Giovanna as she graduates from childhood to adolescence. With the backdrop of 1990s Naples, Elena Ferrante’s best-selling 2020 novel provides the rich story of a young woman trying to find her estranged aunt — whom everyone says she resembles — and, in turn, her true self.

The Lying Life of Adults, starring Giordana Marengo, Valeria Golino, and Alessandro Preziosi, is now streaming on Netflix.