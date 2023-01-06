15 New Screen Adaptations of Books to Add to Your 2023 Reading List

The New Year is the perfect time to update your reading list, and 2023 is set to debut many page-to-screen adaptations. Directors and showrunners are drawing from contemporary favorites (Daisy Jones & The Six), childhood classics (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey), and dramatic memoirs (White House Plumbers) for screen versions that will be released in the dawning months of the year. With their textual roots in fictional oral histories, YA novels, and a bewitching trilogy, these 15 adaptations’ sources are well worth a read before you see them in the theater or on your screen.
The six-episode Netflix adaptation of The Lying Life of Adults, directed by Edoardo De Angelis, follows protagonist Giovanna as she graduates from childhood to adolescence. With the backdrop of 1990s Naples, Elena Ferrante’s best-selling 2020 novel provides the rich story of a young woman trying to find her estranged aunt — whom everyone says she resembles — and, in turn, her true self.
The Lying Life of Adults, starring Giordana Marengo, Valeria Golino, and Alessandro Preziosi, is now streaming on Netflix.
In this murder mystery set in 1830, detective Augustus Landor is tasked with investigating some suspicious suicides. Landow’s not alone, though; he’s joined by an intrigued young academy cadet. His name? Edgar Allan Poe. Together, the snooping pair delves into an investigation that leads to secret societies, sacrificial rituals, and more dead bodies. A labyrinth of intrigue, The Pale Blue Eye sees two detectives with their own secrets try to solve a series of disturbing murders.
The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, and Gillian Anderson, is now streaming on Netflix.
Miriam Toews’s 2018 novel was loosely inspired by real-life events at the Manitoba Colony, an ultraconservative Mennonite community in Bolivia whose members were put on trial in 2011 for the rapes of upwards of 100 women. Sarah Polley’s adaptation takes place in a fictional isolated Mennonite colony where women have spent years being abused. The film begins after the abusers have been sent to jail; in flashbacks, Polley’s narrative focuses on the fallout from this trauma.
Women Talking, starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Jessie Buckley, is now playing in theaters.
Following the critically acclaimed first season of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy is the next in Anne Rice’s canon to be adapted for the screen. The supernatural horror fantasy centers on a family of witches who, generations ago, conjured up a spirit they named Lasher. It’s a self-destructive spell that torments each new descendant. In the present day, Rowan, born into the lineage, discovers a man’s drowned body on the shore and magically revives him. He awakens with powers too. Jumping from the present to the past, Rice’s storytelling is bewitching.
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, starring Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, and Tongayi Chirisa, debuts on AMC and AMC+ on January 8.
Marc Forster’s A Man Called Otto is a remake of the 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, itself an adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s novel of the same name. The story follows the grumpy 60-year-old Otto/Ove, who is forced to retire from his job of 40 years after his wife dies. When he’s faced with this wall of bad news, his loneliness becomes unbearable and he decides to commit suicide. His attempts are interrupted by some lively new neighbors with whom he forms an unlikely friendship. The young family next door not only spoils his plans but shows him that life can become joyous again.
A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, hits theaters January 13.
Wolf Pack is a supernatural teen drama about a trio of teenagers who can shape-shift into wolves — some real Twilight vibes. Their freedom is obliterated when a TV crew captures their transformations and one of them, Tora, is captured by scientists. Left behind, her brothers plot a rescue. The only solution is to turn into werewolves, which they are forbidden to do. If they attempt to go to the dark side, will they ever return?
Wolf Pack, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, and Armani Jackson debuts on Paramount+ on January 26.
Three young investigators at a psychic-detection agency are the heart of this supernatural YA thriller. Lucy, Anthony, and George make a living by hunting all sorts of London ghosts, haunts, spirits, and specters. Taking on a perilous investigation into one of England’s most haunted houses, the trio brush off adult supervision as they attempt to eradicate its supernatural forces. Only young people have the power to see ghosts here, so they face fierce competition from their ilk while they battle dangerous spirits.
Lockwood & Co., starring Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati debuts on Netflix on January 27.
The Cabin at the End of the World, about a family vacationing in a remote cabin with no one around for miles, has been adapted into the apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin, directed by M. Night Shyamalan. A friendly stranger appears in the driveway and the family’s 7-year-old child invites the man to play. As they bond, more strangers arrive, and the parents are taken hostage. Packed with paranoia, this gripping tale balances terror and suspense as the family is asked to make the ultimate sacrifice.
Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, and Ben Aldridge, hits theaters February 3.
Twelve-year-old Edward Adler is the only survivor of a devastating plane crash. Without his family and having witnessed unthinkable horror, he finds his life forever changed. In this coming-of-age story about Edward’s life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed, but the tragedy lingers in the back of his mind with formidable force.
Dear Edward, starring Colin O’Brien, Connie Britton, and Taylor Schilling, debuts on Apple TV+ on February 3.
For many, Winnie-the-Pooh is a beloved character from childhood — the honey-loving yellow bear with an assortment of treasured friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. But A.A. Milne’s 1926 characters are now in the public domain, and so we have Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. In this upcoming nightmarish interpretation, the wholesome tale turns horrifying. It’s a slasher comedy in which Pooh and Piglet become psychopathic killers after Christopher Robin leaves them behind.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, starring Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, and Danielle Ronald, hits theaters for a one-night event on February 15.
Private detective Philip Marlowe is back, and he means business. Returning for a new adventure on the mean streets of Los Angeles in the early 1950s, Marlowe is hungry for a new case. Then a glamorous heiress steps into his office with a mystery about an ex-lover who has suspiciously disappeared. Marlowe sets off to search for the man and follows a bewildering trail of clues leading him to the city’s richest family and an astonishing conspiracy. Along the way, he learns the lengths an estate will go to for self-preservation.
Marlowe, starring Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, and Jessica Lange, hits theaters February 15.
Frances O’Connor’s upcoming biographical film about Emily Brontë is not a direct adaptation of the renowned English author’s Wuthering Heights but a tale of how the novel came to be. Emily provides a fictionalized account of Brontë’s inspirations when her sister asks her to reveal them. Between episodes of love, supernatural experiences, and heartbreak, she pens her famous novel with a desire for purpose and preservation.
Emily, starring Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, hits theaters February 17.
This true story chronicles the roots of a 1970s spiritual awakening as it follows a group of teenage Southern California hippies on a communal quest that becomes a counterculture crusade to bring peace, love, and rock and roll to the nation. Jesus Revolution depicts Greg Laurie meeting street preachers and pastors as he’s welcomed into church with the wandering youths. The fictionalized film adaptation follows a movement that attempts to redefine truth through liberation.
Jesus Revolution, starring Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, and Jonathan Roumie, hits theaters February 24.
This is the story of a young singer coming of age in the ’60s and early ’70s with an angelic voice and big dreams as she joins the Six (a band partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac). Written as an oral history, Daisy Jones & the Six chronicles how Daisy’s presence bolsters the band to fame but also brings drama and tension with its brooding lead singer, Billy Dunne. The band goes on the road for what becomes a legendary journey with sex, drugs, and rock and roll.
Daisy Jones & the Six, starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, and Suki Waterhouse, debuts on Amazon Prime Video on March 3.
It’s 1971 in the White House when Egil Krogh and John Ehrlichman, his mentor and a key confidant of President Richard Nixon, meet in a secluded office. They’re tasked with leading the Special Investigations Unit, a.k.a. the notorious White House “Plumbers” who investigated top-secret government leaks in what became one of the most famous conspiracies in presidential history. Krogh’s Watergate memoir peers behind closed doors to uncover how integrity can be soul-destroying.
White House Plumbers, starring Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, and Domhnall Gleeson, debuts on HBO in March.