Books Worth Gifting in 2023 (That Aren’t Celebrity Memoirs)

Vulture’s own Jesse David Fox wrote a book! Specifically a book about comedy, called Comedy Book. It’s essentially a how-to for engaging with the art form, with historical context and smart analysis (and, yes, jokes!) that seems more relevant by the day. Just consider this excerpt, written well before the New Yorker story about Hasan Minhaj’s tenuous relationship to truth in his act:

Truth is an impossible-to-achieve standard. What matters is the “search for truth,” as UnCabaret founder Beth Lapides explained to me, more than a “fait accompli, like, ‘This is THE TRUTH.’” The search does not have to be done selflessly, but it cannot be done selfishly. It cannot be done alone.

If you’ve got a comedy nerd in your life, they want this book. If you’ve got a loved one who insists that comedy has gotten too woke or that SNL hasn’t been funny since the ‘90s, they need this book. —EPH