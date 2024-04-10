The Hottest New Release on BookTok Is (Checks Notes) 1984?

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

No longer content with knotting and whatever the fey court gets up to, BookTok has moved on to hornified versions of classic literature. Audible released an “audio-immersive play adaptation,” of 1984 (per Playbill), and it is working for the fanfic-inclined girlies. A clip of O’Brien (Andrew Scott) torturing Winston (Andrew Garfield) has gone viral as a NSFW listening experience. “When someone asks u what song ur listening to but you’re acctually [sic] just listening to ANDREW GARFIELD getting tortured by ANDREW SCOTT,” one was captioned. “Suddenly I might be able to pay attention to an audiobook all of a sudden,” another read. Yet another said it was a good addition to the “male whimpering” canon? The cast also includes Cynthia Erivo as Julia and Tom Hardy as Big Brother, but that doesn’t seem to be of primary concern at the moment. And if you need more fanfic-tinged Andrew Scott, there’s always Ripley.