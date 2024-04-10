The Hottest New Release on BookTok Is (Checks Notes) 1984?

No longer content with knotting and whatever the fey court gets up to, BookTok has moved on to hornified versions of classic literature. Audible released an “audio-immersive play adaptation,” of 1984 (per Playbill), and it is working for the fanfic-inclined girlies. A clip of O’Brien (Andrew Scott) torturing Winston (Andrew Garfield) has gone viral as a NSFW listening experience. “When someone asks u what song ur listening to but you’re acctually [sic] just listening to ANDREW GARFIELD getting tortured by ANDREW SCOTT,” one was captioned. “Suddenly I might be able to pay attention to an audiobook all of a sudden,” another read. Yet another said it was a good addition to the “male whimpering” canon? The cast also includes Cynthia Erivo as Julia and Tom Hardy as Big Brother, but that doesn’t seem to be of primary concern at the moment. And if you need more fanfic-tinged Andrew Scott, there’s always Ripley.
Got me cheesin and kicking my feet but actually what is going on #1984book #1984audiobook #andrewgarfield
So you're saying i shouldn't listen to the new 1984 audiobook at the park? #andrewgarfield #andrewscott #audible
I just..think theyre both really talented actors….really talented #andrewscott #andrewgarfield #1984 #audiobooks
CAST IS STACKED AND ITS FREE?!? @Audible explain yourself…When i stumbled upon this i thought my eyes and ears MUST be deceiving me… this is almost too good to be true 👀 #audiobook #1984 #1984adaptation #audible #andrewgarfield #andrewscott #cynthiaerivo #tomhardy
Suddenly i might be able to pay attention to an audiobook all of a sudden #audible #1984 #andrewgarfield #andrewscott
#stitch with @boxesoffoxes | Booktok Stay safe with your faves #andrewgarfield #andrewscott #audible #1984
1984 gooning sessions is crazy 😭
fr tho run to that audible free trial the performances in this are GIVING #1984 #andrewgarfield #andrewscott #audible