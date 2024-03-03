A Straight Bowen Yang Makes Out With Sydney Sweeney

It turns out Bowen Yang is gay for Saturday Night Live pay, at least just in this sketch. In this digital short, host Sydney Sweeney finds out along with the world that Yang is actually straight and as Ego Nwodim describes it, “Bowen pullssss.” How could he not? Yang fully embraces ball tapping, telling women to smile unprovoked, and chest bumping as a “full hetero” who likes Blondes with “heavy naturals.” Sweeney and Yang’s short-lived situationship ends with him on a helicopter with two Blondes on his way to Paris. While Marcello Hernandez tried to swoop in at the end, it was too late. No one could ever compare to a night with Yang.