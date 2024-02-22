Brandi Glanville Accuses Andy Cohen of Sexual Harassment

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Brandi Glanville is accusing Andy Cohen of sexual harassment in a new letter sent by her attorneys to NBC, Shed Media, and Warner Bros., Page Six﻿ reports.

In the letter, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Ultimate Girls Trip star claims that Cohen sent her a video in 2022 in which he appears “obviously inebriated” and states “his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime,” according to Variety.

Cohen, the host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, quickly released a statement on Twitter, saying, “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 23, 2024

The letter was sent nearly a month after Glanville’s Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit against Bravo, NBC Universal, and Shed alleging that Glanville sexually harassed and assaulted her during filming for the show’s yet-to-air fifth season.

Glanville’s letter continues to deny those allegations, claiming that she was “subjected to a vicious media campaign based on false allegations of sexual misconduct. The false narrative, which NBC and Shed Media have apparently decided to foment, arises from Ms. Glanville’s experience on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco.’”

The letter also requests that NBC, Shed Media, and Warner Bros. preserve all evidence that may be pertinent in the event that Glanville takes legal action.