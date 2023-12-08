How Well Do You Know the Year’s Best Bravo Quotes?
ByBrian Moylan,
who writes Vulture's Housewives Institute Bulletin
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Bravo
You know you have a favorite Bravo quote. Whether it’s a “Gone With the Wind fabulous” or a “I’ll tell you how I’m doing: not well, bitch,” something is always coming out of our favorite reality stars’ mouths that is going to be disseminated in group chats for years to come. This year was no exception, with Housewives, Deckies, and ersatz SURvers all competing to drop the next phrase most destined to festoon Etsy merch and launch a million reaction GIFs. To celebrate their hard work, the Housewives Institute put together a little quiz on some of the best Bravoland quotes from 2023, but just to make things a little more challenging, we left a crucial word out of each one. If you get them all right, you get a prize. (It’s another year of Bravo! Congrats, you already won.)
Bravo in the [Blank]
Choose the correct missing word(s).
That one was so easy even a worm with a mustache could get it.
Sorry, Sandoval is arguably all of those things, but in this specific case he was a worm.
Correct! If you don’t include the slurring, it doesn’t count.
Close, but if you don’t include the slurring, it doesn’t count.
You are correct, but I bet OLG’s cornbread slaps.
Sorry, it is “bullets,” but I bet OLG’s cornbread slaps.
Correct! This is what happens when Mary Cosby can’t find your pause button.
Sorry, it’s “play,” because Mary Cosby couldn’t find Lisa’s pause button fast enough.
Correct, it is Bo Dietl, who is probably already on Cameo.
Bo always knows, but this case it was Bo Deitl.
Correct.She says it wasn’t about the pants, but are we sure?
Wrong.All the men at Magic Mike Live will tell you it is “pants.”
You are correct. Someone warn John Janssen’s new GF Alexis Bellino about this behavior.
Sorry, it’s “Paralyze.” Someone warn John Janssen’s new GF Alexis Bellino about this behavior.
You got it! It may not be the magical fruit, but corn can still make you toot.
Sorry, wrong. Corn may not be the magical fruit, but it can still make you toot.
Yes, Ariana called forth the spirit of her dead dog to torment Rachel.
Sorry, Ariana called forth the spirit of her dead dog Charlotte to torment Rachel.
You are right. And if I ever have to hear about that damn bottle again …
It was Clase Azul. Don’t tell Kathy Hilton.
Correct. Ruan was such a fake he put the whole boat in danger.
It was one crew member, Ruan, who faked having the proper credentials.
Yes, but we know it didn’t really happen, right? Right?!
Nope, it's “another guy.” You’re just as wrong as Jennifer. Ouch.
Correct. Shannon's response: “There’s Sienna, and … I’m blanking.”
Sorry, but Shannon doesn’t even know Gina’s kids' names.
You know how Lindsay do! Looks like Danielle was right about their relationship all along.
No, Lindsay was being “defensive” about her and Carl. Looks like Danielle was right about their relationship all along!
Yes, and while we’re talking about Juan, think we can get him to pay for a hotel room for us?
Sorry, Juan Dixon is the only one we can call a playa this year.
You got it, the meanest Bravo quote of the year!
No, he said it was "fun" sometimes. What an asshole.
Don’t tell Bubby’s!
Sorry, it's "restaurants." Don't tell Catch.
She’s right, this is science.
No, it’s “nails” and you would know that if you appreciated Scheana how she deserves to be appreciated.
Who else could it have been?
How could you forget the original Housewives playa, Slade Smiley?