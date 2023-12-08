25 days of reality

How Well Do You Know the Year’s Best Bravo Quotes?

By , who writes Vulture's Housewives Institute Bulletin
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Bravo

You know you have a favorite Bravo quote. Whether it’s a “Gone With the Wind fabulous” or a “I’ll tell you how I’m doing: not well, bitch,” something is always coming out of our favorite reality stars’ mouths that is going to be disseminated in group chats for years to come. This year was no exception, with Housewives, Deckies, and ersatz SURvers all competing to drop the next phrase most destined to festoon Etsy merch and launch a million reaction GIFs. To celebrate their hard work, the Housewives Institute put together a little quiz on some of the best Bravoland quotes from 2023, but just to make things a little more challenging, we left a crucial word out of each one. If you get them all right, you get a prize. (It’s another year of Bravo! Congrats, you already won.)

Bravo in the [Blank]

Choose the correct missing word(s).

“You’re a [blank] with a mustache.” —James Kennedy to Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules
“You want me to go for the jugular and talk about this shit? The [blank] about her?” —Meredith Marks on RHOSLC
“We don’t know when we go to Old Lady Gang if we’re gonna get biscuits or [blank].” —Shereé Whitfield on RHOA
“I’m on [blank] all the time.” —Lisa Barlow on RHOSLC
“[Blank] knows shit about everyone in this room.” —Luis Ruelas on RHONJ
“It’s not about [blank]!” —Sutton Stracke on RHOBH
“I have normal fights with my boyfriend that [blank] me.” —Shannon Beador on RHOC
“I ate some [blank] and I’m a little flatulent.” —Adriana de Moura on Real Housewives of Miami
“I hope [blank] haunts you.” —Ariana Madix to Rachel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules
“Speaking of that [blank], let’s take a shot from Gizelle’s bottle before we go to dinner.” —Heather Gay on Ultimate Girls Trip
“The entire vessel could be arrested because of [blank].” —Captain Sandy, Below Deck Mediterranean
“She saw Melissa in the back seat and she was making out with [blank].” — Jennifer Aydin on RHONJ
“What are my [blank]?” —Gina Kirschenheiter to Shannon Beador at the RHOC reunion
"You’re getting so fucking [blank] it’s annoying.” —Danielle Olivera to Lindsay Hubbard on Summer House
“Is that [blank], playa playa from the Himalayas?” —Candiace Dillard-Bassett on RHOP
“Sometimes it was [blank].” —Shep Rose on if he enjoyed cheating on Taylor Green on Southern Charm
“Is it there? I mean I feel like it still needs the [blank].” —Jessel Taank on Tribeca on RHONY
“It’s scientifically impossible for me to form, like, an actual fist. All of my [blank] would break.” —Scheana Shay on Vanderpump Rules
“As the only woman up here who hasn’t slept with [blank] …” —Alexis Bellino onstage at the Bravos
[Blank] —Sutton Stracke on RHOBH

More From 25 Days of Reality

See All

Tags:

How Well Do You Know the Year’s Best Bravo Quotes?