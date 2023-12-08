How Well Do You Know the Year’s Best Bravo Quotes?

Day 8: Who Said That? Twenty-five moments, one per day in the walkup to Christmas, that brought definition to reality TV’s ever-blurring lines in 2023. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Bravo

You know you have a favorite Bravo quote. Whether it’s a “Gone With the Wind fabulous” or a “I’ll tell you how I’m doing: not well, bitch,” something is always coming out of our favorite reality stars’ mouths that is going to be disseminated in group chats for years to come. This year was no exception, with Housewives, Deckies, and ersatz SURvers all competing to drop the next phrase most destined to festoon Etsy merch and launch a million reaction GIFs. To celebrate their hard work, the Housewives Institute put together a little quiz on some of the best Bravoland quotes from 2023, but just to make things a little more challenging, we left a crucial word out of each one. If you get them all right, you get a prize. (It’s another year of Bravo! Congrats, you already won.)