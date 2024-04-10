No BravoCon in 2024, and We’re Choosing to Blame Gizelle Bryant

What happened? Photo: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen via YouTube

You won’t get to see Jessel Taank in her full glory, among other things happening live, this year. The next BravoCon won’t be held until 2025, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas November 14–16. Instead of a 2024 Con, Bravo is running a series of events debuting this spring in Los Angeles and New York — beginning with “Watch Party by Bravo,” screenings of upcoming episodes, and sneak peeks. There’s no confirmation as to why BravoCon is skipping 2024 — we would like to blame Gizelle Bryant, as she is the cause of most grievances. But then there’s also the fact that Andy Cohen just lost a ton of money in a scam, the fact that Cohen’s currently being sued left and right, and the fact that there’s no confirmation of RHONY’s new premiere date, and a lack of Jessel would be damning. Who can say? Just blame Gizelle.