Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Dead at 36

Photo: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Windham Rotunda, the former WWE champion better known by his ring name Bray Wyatt, has died at age 36. WWE’s chief content officer and head of creative, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, announced the news on social media on Thursday. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda [Wyatt’s father] who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.” No cause of death was initially shared.

Born into the third generation of a family of professional wrestlers, Wyatt was known for his creative characters. In 2010, he joined WWE’s developmental program as Husky Harris. He was part of the Nexus faction that feuded with John Cena, and later debuted as the cult leader of the backwoods-dwelling Wyatt Family. Bray Wyatt eventually also became the kid-friendly foil to another alter-ego known as The Fiend. Over the course of his career, Wyatt was a two-time WWE Universal champion, a WWE champion, and (along with Matt Hardy) a Raw Tag Team Champion. He was popular with fans, reportedly becoming WWE’s top merch seller last year. Yet he spent most of 2023 away from the ring, with rumors that he could not compete due to health reasons. Earlier this month, Fightful Select reported that Wyatt had battled a “life-threatening illness” and was finally readying his WWE return.

“Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson was among the stars who reacted to Wyatt’s death by paying tribute online, writing that he was “heartbroken” by the news. “Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe,” Johnson said. “Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling.” John Cena, one of Wyatt’s rivals in the WWE, also shared a reaction online. “Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways,” he wrote. “I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared.” Wyatt is survived by his fiancée, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, their two children, and two children from a past marriage. Below, find the reactions from various members of the WWE community.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 25, 2023

Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/AVNuOTjdsx — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 24, 2023

Everyone knows that Bray Wyatt was one of the greatest, most original, creative, and captivating performers this business has ever seen. But even Bray Wyatt couldn’t hold a candle to Windham Rotunda. I love you brother. I’ll see you again so we can go dip our toes in the creek! — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) August 25, 2023

Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) August 24, 2023