Brian Jordan Alvarez Is Making a Comedy TV Show, You Guy!

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Attention, all TJ Mack shoppers! You’re gonna want to be sitting for this news. Brian Jordan Alvarez, actor, comedian, Archduke of Vulture Festival, and father to a whole menagerie of fictional TikTok characters, is writing and starring in a new workplace comedy series for FX. On the show, called English Teacher, Alvarez plays a high- school English teacher in Austin “trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.” Alvarez will be joined at school by fellow cast/faculty members Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, and Sean Patton.

“Brian is an incredibly talented writer, actor, and creator who has fully delivered on his vision,” said the president of FX Entertainment in a statement for Deadline. And we would expect truly nothing less. Longtime followers of Alvarez’s comedy will know that “Texas high school” is the perfect setting for Alvarez’s brand of sharp, funny character comedy. Just look at his “lunchtime teacher supervisor in the South.”

In addition to starring, Alvarez is executive-producing alongside Paul Simms, the executive producer of such solid-gold comedy bangers as Girls, Atlanta, and What We Do in the Shadows. In 2016, Alvarez self-produced The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, which gave the culture the modern proverb “Sometimes … things that are expensive … are worse.” Since then, he played Jack’s partner, Estefan, on Will & Grace, co-starred opposite Ryan O’Connell on Special, had the honor of playing Allison Williams’s assistant in M3GAN, and became an international viral pop sensation. Here’s hoping English Teacher does a school-musical episode.