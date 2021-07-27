Introducing The Housewives Institute Bulletin

Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photo by Bravo

Hello, I am Dame Brian Moylan, president and founder of the Housewives Institute. Since the Institute is more of a state of mind than a concrete location, we thought it would be best to have a way to keep in constant contact with our dutiful members. That’s why Vulture and I decided to launch a new newsletter, The Housewives Institute Bulletin. Sent every other Friday, it will feature all the best Housewives news and gossip, fun features inspired by the most recent episodes, highlights from all of the Vulture recaps across the Bravo Cinematic Universe, as well as fashion moments, GIFs, stupid things I thought might be funny, and stories that haven’t even been invented yet.

If there is anything you’re dying to see, please let us know. Unlike Ramona Singer, we always listen to the little people. Oh, and we will be doing mini recaps of all Bravo reunions in the newsletter for all of you who moan that they don’t appear on Vulture’s main site anymore. See, I told you we listen to the little people. (Little people like Stravvy. Sorry. Sorry. I couldn’t help it.)

My goal for the Housewives Institute Bulletin is that it will deliver to your inbox all you need to know to keep up with the Reality Television Arts and Sciences without having to follow a million Bravo accounts. I will do that for you, because I live in the muck and I am happy there. I hope you enjoy, and I look forward to this new adventure into Housewifery with all of you.

It’s About Tom,

Dame Brian Moylan, President and Founder, The Housewives Institute