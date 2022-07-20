Get a Regal Look at Bridgerton Season 3

Photo: Netflix/COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Hear ye, hear ye. The first look images from Bridgerton season three have arrived at the royal ball in Brazil. At Tudum Day 2023, star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, revealed that this season is about her new makeover to find a husband and her budding relationship with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Will they fall in love or fall apart in the process? You’ll have to ask Lady Whistledown for more details. But in the meantime, check out the glimpses of Penelope from the upcoming season three as she attempts to find love while maintaining her secret identity. Unfortunately, the announcement did not come with a release date, however; surely it’s not too far away.

Do contain your excitement. Your first look at Bridgerton Season 3 has arrived. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/m5icMZACvM — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 17, 2023

In the Bridgerton casting announcement for season three, Netflix teased that the upcoming season will “focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Newton).” It seems the new season is straying from the order of the books as will follow the fourth novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, as the novel follows Penelope and Colin’s romance. The first cast member presenting to the queen is Daniel Francis, who plays Marcus Anderson, a “charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters.” Joining him are Sam Phillips of The Crown as Lord Debling, a “genial lord with unusual interests” and “no shortage of interest from young ladies this season,” as well as James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, who “lacks in wit and intelligence” (their words) but charms the ladies with “serious good looks.” The current cast members celebrate their new counterparts in the video below, making the answer to “You coming in?” extremely easy.