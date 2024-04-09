Bridget Jones Is Coming for Your Valentine’s Day 2025 Plans

One of these people is DEAD Photo: Universal/Everett Collection

Tue. Apr 9. Weight — ?? stone (unclear how to do conversion, needlessly medieval-seeming unit of meas., v. British). Cigarettes — 0 (can no longer have in movies, no fun). Reasons to live until at least Feb. 2025 — 1.

Renée Zellweger shall grace the world’s ears with her impeccable English accent yet again when she returns to the role of Bridget Jones for a lucky-number-fourth film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. In this follow up to 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby, ol’ Bridge will be reunited with Daniel Cleaver after Hugh Grant sat out the previous film. Newcomers to the cast will include Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, the latter of which is rumored by The Guardian to play the titular boy, Jones’s much younger new love interest.

Based on the third novel in Helen Fielding’s best-selling series, Mad About the Boy will take place four years after the previous film and follow Bridget as a widow raising two young children.

Widow? Well, yes. Notably absent from the cast list is Colin Firth, who played Mark Darcy in the first three films. This is because in the book, Darcy was “killed by a landmine in Sudan.” It’s worth noting that in Bridget Jones’s Baby, her other lover, Daniel Cleaver, was presumed dead in a plane crash, only to be revealed as still alive in a cliffhanger-ish twist at the end of the film. Mark Darcy probably won’t be revived in similar fashion, as in the books he is really and truly dead. Nothing has been mentioned of her new American billionaire love interest Jack Qwant, played in the third film by Patrick Dempsey. Besides, she’ll already have her hands full with Cleaver, and possibly Ejiofor’s character, and Gen-Z-cusp baby-man Woodall. Naughty Bridget! Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released in theaters on Valentine’s Day 2025.