Bridgit Mendler Doesn’t Have Her Ph.D. … Yet

Former Disney Channel star and current Northwood Space CEO Bridgit Mendler is eager to beef up her resume— despite it being probably the most diverse portfolio of all the child stars. Mendler, one of the few Disney Channel stars with a LinkedIn page, understood her responsibility to keep her profile as accurate as possible. “It came to my attention that something on my linkedin profile is causing confusion that I want to clarify: I am 2 months away from a JD and I don’t already have a PhD. The PhD is something I started working towards in 2020 and I pursued it jointly with my law degree but when I moved to California last summer and decided that for family reasons we would stay on the west coast, it had to go on pause,” she tweeted on Thursday morning. “I apologize I really should have updated my linkedin page sooner. I’ll still fight for it, but how it gets completed is up to the administration and my principal investigator and what they think is appropriate.” As a good scientist should, Mendler wants to make sure everything she posts about her post-Lemonade Mouth career is true and factual, even if it’s the most tame of apology tweets.

