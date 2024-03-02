The 2024 Brit Awards Were a Celeb-Raye-tion

Photo: Jeff Spicer/WireImage

She may have not have been nominated at this year’s Grammys, but her home country was happy to show her some love. Raye absolutely smashed it at the 2024 Brit Awards … and by it, we mean the record for most wins in a single year. Harry Styles, Adele, and Blur previously held the joint title for taking home four awards in one ceremony. But on Saturday at London’s O2 arena, Raye won six of the seven categories she was nominated for, only missing out on Best Pop Act to Dua Lipa. Raye’s long-awaited debut album, My 21st Century Blues, earned her Album of the Year. She also took home trophies for Artist of the Year and Best R&B Act. In her acceptance speech for the latter award, Raye shared that she’s wanted to be an R&B artist since she was a teenager. “I was told, I think, a lie that R&B doesn’t sell in the U.K., so I needed to learn how to make different kinds of music,” she said. “I know that’s a bit shady, but I do mean that to say that R&B is so important, and there are so many incredible R&B artists in the U.K. who are eating it up.”

On the international artists front, Kylie Minogue was honored with the Global Icon Award, which we hope made up for the fact that she was asked to drink out of a shoe during the ceremony. Artists from across the pond had a decent night as well, with SZA and Boygenius each taking home a win. Plus, Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” beat out 14 nominees to win International Song of the Year. Find the full list of 2024 Brit Awards winners below.

Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Group of the Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Album of the Year

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz - No Thank You

Raye - My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Song of the Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - “Miracle”

Cassö, Raye, and D-Block Europe - “Prada”

Central Cee - “Let Go”

Dave & Central Cee - “Sprinter”

Dua Lipa - “Dance The Night”

Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”

J Hus ft Drake - “Who Told You”

Kenya Grace - “Strangers”

Lewis Capaldi - “Wish You The Best”

PinkPantheress - “Boy’s a Liar”

Raye featuring 070 Shake - “Escapism”

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - “Dancing Is Healing”

Stormzy ft Debbie - “Firebabe”

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - “React”

Venbee & Goddard - “Messy In Heaven”

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

International Artist of the Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

David Kushner - “Daylight”

Doja Cat - “Paint The Town Red”

Jazzy - “Giving Me”

Libianca - “People”

Meghan Trainor - “Made You Look”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Noah Kahan - “Stick Season”

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - “Miss You”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Peggy Gou - “(It Goes Like) Nanana”

Rema - “Calm Down”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Tate McRae - “Greedy”

Tyla - “Water”

Best Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Best Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act

CasIsDead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Best Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Romy

Best Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

Best R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Rising Star

Caity Baser

Sekou

﻿The Last Dinner Party

Songwriter of the Year

Raye

Producer of the Year

Chase and Status

Global Icon Award

Kylie Minogue