The 2024 Brit Awards Were a Celeb-Raye-tion

She may have not have been nominated at this year’s Grammys, but her home country was happy to show her some love. Raye absolutely smashed it at the 2024 Brit Awards … and by it, we mean the record for most wins in a single year. Harry Styles, Adele, and Blur previously held the joint title for taking home four awards in one ceremony. But on Saturday at London’s O2 arena, Raye won six of the seven categories she was nominated for, only missing out on Best Pop Act to Dua Lipa. Raye’s long-awaited debut album, My 21st Century Blues, earned her Album of the Year. She also took home trophies for Artist of the Year and Best R&B Act. In her acceptance speech for the latter award, Raye shared that she’s wanted to be an R&B artist since she was a teenager. “I was told, I think, a lie that R&B doesn’t sell in the U.K., so I needed to learn how to make different kinds of music,” she said. “I know that’s a bit shady, but I do mean that to say that R&B is so important, and there are so many incredible R&B artists in the U.K. who are eating it up.”
On the international artists front, Kylie Minogue was honored with the Global Icon Award, which we hope made up for the fact that she was asked to drink out of a shoe during the ceremony. Artists from across the pond had a decent night as well, with SZA and Boygenius each taking home a win. Plus, Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” beat out 14 nominees to win International Song of the Year. Find the full list of 2024 Brit Awards winners below.
Artist of the Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group of the Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Album of the Year
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz - No Thank You
Raye - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Song of the Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - “Miracle”
Cassö, Raye, and D-Block Europe - “Prada”
Central Cee - “Let Go”
Dave & Central Cee - “Sprinter”
Dua Lipa - “Dance The Night”
Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”
J Hus ft Drake - “Who Told You”
Kenya Grace - “Strangers”
Lewis Capaldi - “Wish You The Best”
PinkPantheress - “Boy’s a Liar”
Raye featuring 070 Shake - “Escapism”
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - “Dancing Is Healing”
Stormzy ft Debbie - “Firebabe”
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - “React”
Venbee & Goddard - “Messy In Heaven”
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
International Artist of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group of the Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
David Kushner - “Daylight”
Doja Cat - “Paint The Town Red”
Jazzy - “Giving Me”
Libianca - “People”
Meghan Trainor - “Made You Look”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Noah Kahan - “Stick Season”
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - “Miss You”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Peggy Gou - “(It Goes Like) Nanana”
Rema - “Calm Down”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Tate McRae - “Greedy”
Tyla - “Water”
Best Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Best Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act
CasIsDead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Best Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy
Best Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
Best R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Rising Star
Caity Baser
Sekou
The Last Dinner Party
Songwriter of the Year
Raye
Producer of the Year
Chase and Status
Global Icon Award
Kylie Minogue