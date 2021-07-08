BritBox Is Now 40 Percent Off, Anglophiles Rejoice

Illustration: Martin Gee

Say you’re an Anglophile who’s been piecing together your British pop-culture diet with the scattershot offerings spanning streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. You do a The Office (U.K.) binge here, a Luther rewatch there, toggling between the streamers like a chump. Today, a new deal on a subscription to BritBox — the brainchild of the BBC and ITV — will take the guesswork out of your whims and fancies with a 40-percent-off promo that’ll grant you access to a catalogue that, in terms of sheer quantity, really can’t be beat.

Just last month, we extolled the virtues of BritBox (and its counterparts offering similar British-minded libraries), saying:

Launched in 2017, it has become one of the bigger niche streaming services in the world, sheerly through the depth of its catalogue, which includes acknowledged classics all the way up to current hits and original programming. In terms of size, BritBox may be the way to go for people looking to dive into the history of British culture, although it arguably doesn’t have the original programming of some of its competition, and a lot of its catalogue is also available elsewhere.

Unlimited, relatively cheap, and ad-free access to Eastenders, Doctor Who, and Coronation Street can be yours for the next 365 days via the brand-new offer. Though the service normally costs $6.99 per month ($69.99 per year), the limited-time deal will set you back only $39 annually. The offer is valid for new or returning subscriptions, so fear not if you’ve dipped your toe into BritBox and canceled before: You’re eligible! The terms note that payments must be made directly through BritBox, and not through streaming services on which it’s available like Apple, Google Play, or Roku. The timer is ticking, too, with the deal only available through July 13.