Britney Spears Is Always Dancing With Herself

Britney Spears is gonna let us watch Crossroads again. The nearly unstreamable dramedy and the pop superstar’s debut film role will head back to theaters in October to accompany the release of her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me. A new trailer specially cut for the rerelease gives us a 30-second glimpse of Spears sneaking away in the night to rendezvous with her friends and performing the hit song the movie spawned. Though the Shonda Rhimes–written film premiered to so-so reviews back in 2002, it gave us the aforementioned power ballad, “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman”; a financially successful box office (grossing $61.1 million against a $12 million budget); and critical praise for Spears, who was at the height of her career at the time. It tells the story of three childhood friends who rekindle their friendship on a cross-country road trip.

Fans can look forward to a bonus sing-along of two Spears tracks played on the big screen, plus a new release of the Crossroads soundtrack, including remixes of “Overprotected” (Richi Lopez Remix), “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” (Frank Walker Remix), and “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” (Snakeships Remix). The film hits theaters on October 23, a day before the memoir arrives on bookshelves and gives everyone tea about the conservatorship Spears escaped and other decades-simmering mess. Crossroads will go up against Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film, making October 23 a national holiday for pop stans everywhere.

