How Can We Mind Our Business When Britney Spears Is Releasing a New Song?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

We want to scream and shout: Britney Spears has a new song out tomorrow! Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am recently teased a collaboration with the pop star called “Mind Your Business.” A clip posted by Will makes it sound like a follow-up to their 2012 hit “Scream & Shout,” with the same “You are now-now rockin’ with / will.i.am and Britney bitch” hook. The clip also features a new beat and Britney saying, “Mind your business, bitch.” “Mind Your Business” is the latest in a series of linkups between Spears and will.i.am, after Will executive-produced her 2013 album Britney Jean, featured on the song “It Should Be Easy,” and previously featured on her Femme Fatale song “Big Fat Bass” in 2011. Spears has lately been focused on her memoir, which is set for release on October 24. This marks just her second song since she was freed from her conservatorship, after her 2022 collaboration with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.” Now to just mind our business until the release …

July 21st is the date…

I’m so excited for this release…



I feel like it’s the first released all over again…



I can’t wait for FRIDAY…



You are now NOW rocking with…https://t.co/9h25DLRAUu and BRITNEY bitch!!!#MINDyourBUSINESS pic.twitter.com/F5MdG8TmdP — will.i.am (@iamwill) July 18, 2023