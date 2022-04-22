Brittany Carney Knows the Secret to the Perfect Peace Sign

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are also fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle to what was once mere text on web page. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new-and-improved, Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I was honored to be joined by the incredibly cool and fashionable Brittany Carney (HBO, Comedy Central, overhearing preschoolers’ deepest thoughts) for a chat about winter coziness, clothing swaps, and dads with big penises. She revealed her hottest take on daylight saving time; explained the differences between the mainstream sense of humor in Japan and the U.S.; and assured me that she wasn’t naked, she was just wearing a transparent dress the same color as her skin. She also got specific about the nuances of her perfect peace sign: “Oh, that is Japan all the way. This comes from the little cute photo-booth culture from when I was in middle school. If you can make the middle joint in your fingers, what’s the word, push back? I think that’s the little secret. And then you position your hand in a way that’s like, ‘Ooh, maybe my finger is flirting with my cheek.’”

You can find Brittany on Twitter at @brittanyrcarney and on Instagram at @james_earlbones.