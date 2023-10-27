Take a Trip Back to Our Town

Helen Hunt in the 2009 revival of Our Town, directed by David Cromer. Photo: Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock

It’s time to book a bed-and-breakfast, go to the local pub, take a hike, and maybe even go to a small, local bookshop. That’s right, we’re heading back to Grover’s Corners. A new production of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize–winning Our Town is heading for Broadway in fall 2024, a.k.a. the perfect season for this meditation on cozy small-town life and also death. The production will be directed by the ever-prolific Kenny Leon, whose Purlie Victorious is currently running on Broadway. “Thornton Wilder’s Our Town — in my mind stands at the top of the Mount Rushmore of great American Theatre,” Leon said in a statement. “I feel blessed and fortunate to have gained the trust of the Wilder estate to present this classic to another generation of theatre lovers. It’s long been a burning desire to collaborate on a Broadway production of such magnitude that speaks so beautifully and intimately to all people about our shared time on the planet.” This production spells a death knell for the previously announced, Dustin Hoffman–starring production of the show that was announced in July 2020, with Bartlett Sher attached to direct. With no casting for this version revealed yet, maybe they should just anger Hoffman a little more and cast his Kramer vs. Kramer enemy, Meryl Streep, as the Stage Manager. Or at least Mamie Gummer.