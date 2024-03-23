The Boss Worried He Wasn’t Going to Be Able to Sing Again

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After delaying his tour last year, Bruce Springsteen had bigger worries for the future: he feared he may never be able to perform again. In an interview on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, he told host Jim Rotolo he was unable to sing due to peptic ulcer disease, explaining, “My diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, you know? So, I literally couldn’t sing at all and that lasted for two or three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems… you’re thinking like, ‘Hey, am I gonna sing again?’” He was afraid during his treatment as he felt like he wasn’t hearing hopeful words from doctors until further along when he showed signs of progress: “At the end of the day, I found some great doctors, and they straightened me out, and I can’t do anything but thank them all.” Springsteen resumed the tour in Phoenix a few days ago, and as far as we can tell, he’s doing just fine.