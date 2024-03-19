Phew, Bruno Mars Won’t Have to Scrub Dishes in Vegas

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey

Lucky for him, that’s what he likes to hear: Bruno Mars is not $50 million in gambling debt with MGM in Las Vegas — according to the casino company itself. NewsNation previously reported the $50 million figure, citing an anonymous Las Vegas insider who claimed that the singer’s post-tax nightly income of $1.5 million from residencies with MGM was largely being used to pay off his debt. “MGM basically own him,” the source suggested. The report painted a picture so dire that it sounded like Mars could be one bad blackjack hand away from being asked to get sudsy working off his balance in an MGM kitchen. However, MGM Resorts International later issued a statement to People denying that Mars has any debt with its casino. “MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM,” the statement said. “Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

The Mars-MGM business relationship has been going strong since 2016. And Mars can’t seem to get enough of Vegas — his ongoing residency at Park MGM, which was originally scheduled to end in August 2023, was extended by almost a full year to last until this September. He also recently launched his Pinky Ring cocktail bar and entertainment lounge in partnership with the Bellagio, another MGM hotel and casino. Is it possible that Mars at one point owed MGM some money and paid it off through some 24-karat magic on stage? We suppose that, technically, MGM saying that Mars isn’t in debt with the company doesn’t mean he never has been. But as long as Mars seems to be doing well enough to leave the door open for more performances, we will sexually decline to be too worried.