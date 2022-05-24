Come Watch a Sequel in the Park With Us

Photo: Angelito Jusay

Here we go again: It’s Pandemic Summer Part 3, or, if you’re an optimist, Hot Vaxx 2ummer. Fresh off our recent celebration of sequels, we’re here to share that we’ve once again partnered with Bryant Park Movie Nights. In keeping with the déjà vu mood of the moment, this season’s slate of films is entirely comprised of second and third and fifth chapters (also a remake — it’s complicated) of your favorite franchises.

Mark your calendars, and join us Monday evenings from June 13 through August 15 for the following lineup:

June 13: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

June 20: Creed II

June 27: Hairspray

July 4: Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation

July 11: Wayne’s World 2

July 18: Scream 2

July 25: Beverly Hills Cop II

August 1: Star Trek: First Contact

August 8: Grease 2

August 15: The Godfather: Part II

Food and drinks will be available from a rotating selection of vendors from the five boroughs, curated by Hester Street Fair. The lawn opens at 5 p.m. for picnicking, and screenings start at eight. And hey, if you have fun, you may as well return — multiple times even.