What Is New York Without a Cabaret Revival Running at All Times?

Don’t tell mama … Photo: Kit Kat Club

Willkommen (to another revival of Cabaret), bienvenue (to another revival of Cabaret), welcome (to another revival of Cabaret). Is there any show that is less of a Fremde, étranger, stranger? The production of Cabaret currently playing on the West End is crossing the pond and will premiere on Broadway in spring 2024, according to a press release, following its seven Olivier wins including Best Actor and Actress for Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. The show will play at the August Wilson Theater. Based on the 1951 play I Am a Camera, by John Van Druten, which was in turn adapted from Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin, Cabaret first appeared on Broadway in 1966. It was then made into an Oscar-winning film starring Liza Minnelli and has been revived on Broadway three times: in 1987, in a 1998 reimagining, and then with that same reimagining restaged in 2014. Now, ten years later, Cabaret is back, back, back again for another round on the Great White Way, led by London director Rebecca Frecknall. The cast hasn’t been announced yet, but if we were placing bets, we might start by looking at a certain Danish girl for the role of the Emcee.