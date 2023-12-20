Cameron Diaz Dispels Those Anti–Jamie Foxx Rumors

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

The “starred in 2014 Annie” connection runs deep. Cameron Diaz went on Molly Sims’s Lipstick on the Rim podcast on December 19 and dispelled rumors of Jamie Foxx being a terror on the set of their upcoming action movie Back in Action. Reports from the set, originally reported by The Sun, included that Foxx had a “meltdown” and fired four crew members and that production was “halted” after Foxx was scammed out of nearly $42,000. Now Diaz is telling us, “That’s not the truth, Ellen.” “Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew,” Diaz told the pod, according to People. “Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him, and he’s just a professional on every level.” She said production had never been halted, other than when Foxx had a significant health scare. “The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end. And that’s something that is not my place to speak about.” The film will be Diaz’s return to screen after ten years away, her last film being the aforementioned Annie. The Netflix film also stars Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close. We’re glad to hear that Diaz enjoyed her time on set because it means she might be down for that My Best Friend’s Wedding 2 movie Julia Roberts seems into. C’mon, Cam! Sing karaoke again!