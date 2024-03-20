Everything Camila Cabello Says Her Album Is Giving

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

It’s giving Cher Charli. It’s giving Lana Del Rey. It’s giving Flo Milli x Rilke? Wait … Camila Cabello is in her bleached-blonde, lo-fi, post-SOPHIE era, and it comes with a whole new POV with some surprising references. The pop star is going edgy. The album began with “the intention of going back to how it started for me, which is sitting with myself,” she tells Call Her Daddy, “nerding out over references and artists and poetry.” People (namely Charli XCX) have already noticed that one of those artists is Charli XCX, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg here. Below, ahead of the release of her new single “I Luv It,” the eclectic, eccentric, and occasionally confusing moodboard Camila Cabello and her collaborators say inspired CC4. Ahem.

- A “love letter to Miami” as a “melting pot of music and culture,” where you hear “Afrobeat, and reggaeton, and hip-hop and pop”

- Her old music not being “weird enough”

- A “hyperfemme” “persona that I was tapping into”

- “Lip gloss and nails and whatever”

- Lana Del Rey

- Working with Stromae on “Mon Amour”

- Gucci Mane’s “Lemonade”

- Flo Milli

- My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

- Combining rap with “beautiful music and pretty chords and lush guitar”

- Rainer Maria Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet

- Grunge

- Y2K

- Dover Street Market and its “weird out-of-the-States fashion brands.”