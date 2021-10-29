Canada’s Drag Race Recap: Shriek in Review

Canada’s Drag Race Screech Season 2 Episode 3 Editor’s Rating 3 stars * * * « Previous Next Photo: WOW!

A warning if you’re reading this before you actually watch this week’s episode of Canada’s Drag Race: You’re going to want to turn that volume way, waaaay down. They go with a Halloween theme for this episode, and that mainly means lots of shrieking. Lots. Like, you’re going to want to make sure you’re drinking out of a plastic cup because the glass will shatter, shrieking. Like it will attract neighborhood dogs to wherever you’re streaming this, shrieking.

Before that, the group must contend with wiping Océane Aqua-Black’s departing message off of the mirror, and it’s all hands on deck, because as Kimora puts it, “This bitch wrote a whole book! Trilogy!” Eve 6000 cries about Océane going home because Eve 6000 cries about everything. She apologizes, saying she usually is “closed off” with her emotions. Hah! A comedy queen!

The next day, the queens find out they’ll be subjecting us all to an acting challenge, and of course this reveal is the scariest moment of the episode. Drag Race has many strong suits, but scripted acting challenges have rarely been one of them. Unless there’s some wit backing up their camp, these skits usually turn out pretty hack. The material underserves the queens, it slows the episode’s pacing down, and it’s only actually funny when a queen is transcendently good (Symone redefining how to pronounce “factory”) or comically incompetent (i.e. Kahmora Hall as a tree). They’re doomed from the jump.

With Pythia’s decapitated head overlooking them, the queens decide on roles for their slasher flick, Screech. Eve takes the narrator role. Icesis goes for the jock. Synthia is nervous because she wants to be the jock. She says, “I’m a little bit of a Stressica Simpson right now,” which is funnier than anything in the script. Stephanie Prince ends up with a nervous character. “It’s not far from who I am because I’m definitely so anxious and very suspicious all the time, because there’s fucking ghosts everywhere around me,” she says. “I get sleep paralysis, and I see them.” Jinkx’s narcolepsy plot found bodied by Stephanie reveals she’s some kind of sleep-ghost-whisperer.

Their director and guest judge for the week is Fefe Dobson, and this is the one time this whole episode that the queens’ shrieks are entirely justified. Fefe Dobson is Canadian pop-punk royalty, and she turns out to be a super fun and engaging guest. This is one of those Drag Race sketches that takes place entirely in the werkroom instead of on greenscreen or set, which sometimes can feel like a copout. They begin filming. Suki nails her delivery of ”It’s a new day in the werkroom, and I’m feeling hoooooorrrrrnnny,” while Stephanie needs to tone down her act a little. Gia’s worried about blocking, Synthia’s in her head, and judge Amanda Brugel keeps correcting Kendall on her lines. The Brat Pack is on their toes. It’s annoying to watch Amanda critique the queens on every little slightly-altered line reading because they’re not exactly reciting Ibsen over here; they can get a preposition out of place if they get the point across.

The Makeup Mirror Heartfelt Big Issues Conversation Sponsored by Shoppers Drug Mart™ topic of the week is bad dads. Eve and Kimora talk about fathers who don’t approve. Gia Metric’s dad sounds like a Canadian saint, acting like a hockey parent at his drag shows and yelling “Go, buddy!” from the back. Adriana reveals that her dad enacted some truly evil catfishing scheme to break up her first queer relationship, but then also says that her mother is wonderful and supportive and “Adriana” is literally just her mom’s name. Now I feel bad that all I got my mom for Mother’s Day this year was chocolate; Adriana gave hers an entire drag persona.

The category on the runway is “Good Girl Gone Bad,” an open-ended theme that four separate queens choose to interpret as “slutty nun reveal.” The best of these is Pythia, under whose robes is a costume made up of red hands groping her nude illusion: “You see Hell reaching out for me, tempting me, through a life of glitter and sin and glamour.” Okay, clever concept and artistic execution! Stephanie and Synthia, meanwhile, both look like models on pre-bagged Spirit Halloween costumes. Extremely disappointing. Gia Metric has one of the best runways of the week, turning “Good Girl Gone Bad” into a visual pun: a simple, elegant look covered in mold. The other best look is Adriana’s, who elevates the well-trod territory of a Marie Antoinette runway by serving her whole head on a platter. The attention to detail here, from the costume to the makeup to the petit fours dotting the dessert tray, make this an unexpected all-timer.

Then it’s time to show the judges the filmed acting challenge, meaning we all have to watch some of this for a second time. Lines like “There is no ointment … for murder” are funny enough on first viewing, but by the fifth, its power diminishes. The plot of the sketch is that queens are auditioning for a Maxi Challenge called Screech … within a Maxi Challenge called Screech, so it’s all very Meta (copyright Facebook 2021). The twist is that there is a murderer in the werkroom killing off these scream queens in funny, draggy ways (stabbed with a high heel, poisoned cocktail, consumed by sewing machine). Stephanie plays the final girl, who has to Lip Sync For Her Life against the masked killer. The final reveal — the killer was Jimbo! — is genuinely a treat; Jimbo’s weird energy is just what this episode needed for a bit of a pick-me-up.

The judges give their reactions, and Pythia is gagooned that she’s only safe. They praise Gia, which she sees as an opportunity to give an acceptance speech for a Lifetime Achievement Award. They tell Stephanie her over-acting was one-note, then talking amongst themselves, they call Synthia’s runway “frumpy and dumpy.” Calling the queens back from an uneventful mini-Untucked, they tell Adriana she’s the winner of this week’s challenge, and she definitely deserves it, having given a fun Cabaret emcee-style performance in the sketch and really wiping the floor on the mainstage. The bottoms are Stephanie Prince and Synthia Kiss, which hurts my heart. Stephanie has been one of the most entertaining queens of this season, and Synthia is one of the hottest boys. It would be a tragedy for either to leave so soon.

The Lip Sync for Your Life is to Fefe Dobson’s perfectly Halloweeny “Ghost,” and Synthia tears it. Stephanie spends too much time at the back of the stage setting up, and you can see the nerves on her face. Synthia embodies the song, her black lipstick outlining each word of the lip sync in bold. And once she starts a-twirlin’, her “frumpy and dumpy” runway suddenly serves her well. She should have had points deducted, though, for truly almost killing Stephanie when she whipped her mace around. Synthia wins, but not before Fefe Dobson tearfully tells them they were both wonderful, and Stephanie Prince gets sent home far too soon. I can’t imagine this is the last we’ll see of this Prairie Queen, though. Her talking head is just that good.

Goodnight, sweet Prince.

Stand-Oots

• “I have a question. What does ‘cunt’ - C-O-N-T…” “Continued, you don’t read that part.” — Adriana reading script directions real dirty.

• “I feel SO confident. Sex? It’s oozing from all the orifices of-uh my bo-dy.” — Suki Doll getting deliciously in character

• “They have so many Tales, those Handmaids.” — Synthia serving last-minute book report

• “She went to the Emerald City, and she, like, seen … Shit … and then bitch got bad.” — Stephanie’s runway narration almost sold the garment