Cannes’nt Stop, Won’t Stop

Elemental. Photo: Disney/Pixar

The first thing Cannes 2023 attendees will see on the big screen is Johnny Depp, and the last thing they’ll see is Disney Pixar’s latest 3-D-animated parable, Elemental. Jeanne du Barry, Depp’s first film role in three years and latest attempt to rehabilitate his image, directed by Maïwenn, will open the 76th Festival de Cannes on May 16 at the Grand Théâtre Lumière (and will likely have the unfortunate effect of giving Depp apologists something to TikTok about). Depp plays a love-blinded Louis XV, who seems to think the court of Versailles will accept his lover. On April 7, just after the first films were announced for the upcoming bacchanal in the south of France, Jeanne du Barry’s director was sued for allegedly assaulting a journalist. It’s not the only thing in the lineup bringing its drama to the Riviera — Sam Levinson’s The Idol will debut out of competition, a show that some sources described as a “rape fantasy.”

The remaining lineup at Cannes includes the latest offerings from some of the most beloved auteurs (and franchises) working right now. Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will debut there, marking the filmmaker’s return to the Official Selection since After Hours in 1986. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth installment in the franchise, will also take a bow at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Official Selection. Formalist director and nostalgic-object enthusiast Wes Anderson will premiere his new film, the star-studded alien-invasion comedy Asteroid City, at Cannes as well, together with Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, Wim Wenders’s Perfect Days, and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster. Below, the full lineup.

Opening Night

Jeanne du Barry, Maïwenn

Closing Night

Elemental, Peter Sohn

In Competition

Club Zero, Jessica Hausner

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki

Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City, Wes Anderson

Anatomie d’Une Chute, Justine Triet

Monster, Hirokazu Kore-eda

Il Sol dell’Avvenire, Nanni Moretti

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

L’Eté Dernier, Catherine Breillat

La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung

About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan

May December, Todd Haynes

Rapito, Marco Bellocchio

Firebrand, Karim Ainouz

The Old Oak, Ken Loach

Banel et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Perfect Days, Wim Wenders

Jeunesse, Wang Bing

Black Flies, Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

﻿Le Retour, Catherine Corsini

Out of Competition

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

Jeanne du Barry, Maïwenn

The Idol, Sam Levinson

Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold

L’Abbé Pierre – Une Vie de Combats, Frédéric Tellier

Midnight Screenings

Omar La Fraise, Elias Belkeddar

Acide, Just Philippot

Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap

Hypnotic, Robert Rodriguez

Project Silence, Kim Tae-gon

Cannes Premieres

Le Temps d’Aimer, Katell Quillevere

Kubi, Takeshi Kitano

Cerrar los Ojos, Victor Erice

Bonnar, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost

Lost In The Night (Perdidos en la Noche), Amat Escalante

Just The Two Of Us (L’Amour et Les Forêts), Valérie Donzelli

Eureka, Lisandro Alonso

Special Screenings

Anselm, Wim Wenders

Occupied City, Steve McQueen

Man in Black, Wang Bing

Little Girl Blue, Mona Achache

Bread and Roses, Sahra Mani

La Théorème de Marguerite, Anna Novion

Un Certain Regard

How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker

The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno

Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri

The Settlers, Felipe Galvez

The Mother of All Lies, Asmae El Moodier

The Buriti Flower, Joao Salaviza & Renee Nader

Goodbye Julia, Mohammed Kordofani

Omen, Baloji Thasiani

The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen

Rosalie, Stéphanie Di Giusto

The New Boy, Warwick Thornton

If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash

Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon

Rien à Perdre, Delphine Deloget

Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq

Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

La Regne Animal, Thomas Caille

Only The River Flows, Wei Shujun

Une Nuit, Alex Lutz

This post has been updated.