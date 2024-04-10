Cannes We Please Get the Full Cannes Lineup?

Photo: Derek White/Getty Images

What was Jury President Barbie made for? Clocking in at Cannes 2024. We’re trying to be patient, but it’s almost time for Greta Gerwig to preside over the jury of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which is scheduled to begin on May 14. The bulk of this year’s selections won’t be announced until April 11, but we already know that The Second Act will be the festival opener … in a way making it the first act. (And we’re not talking about the J.Lo rom-com — this Second Act is a French-language film directed by Quentin Dupieux and starring Léa Seydoux and Vincent Lindon.) Cannes has also confirmed that Star Wars creator George Lucas will receive an Honorary Palme d’Or at the closing ceremony on May 25. As for the full lineup? Only a handful of titles have been officially announced, though an insider confirmed to Deadline and multiple other outlets that Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis will premiere on May 17 in competition at Cannes. Below, here’s the festival lineup so far, which we’ll keep updated as additions are announced.

Opening Night

The Second Act, Quentin Dupieux

Closing Night

To be announced.

In Competition

Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola

More to be announced.

Out of Competition

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, George Miller

Horizon: An American Saga, Kevin Costner

More to be announced.

Midnight Screenings

To be announced.

Cannes Premieres

To be announced.

Special Screenings

To be announced.

Un Certain Regard

To be announced.