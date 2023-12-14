Hi, Jury President Barbie!

My Jury President. Photo: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Greta Gerwig is going full cinephile in 2024. Even more cinephile than in years past, which seemed impossible for the actor-writer-director. Cannes Film Festival announced on December 14 that the Barbie director will serve as the Jury President for the 77th edition of the glamorous celebration of film (and excuse for being drunk on a yacht for ten evenings on the Côte d’Azur). She will help name the winner of the fête’s top prizes, including the prestigious Palme d’Or. Next year’s festival runs from May 14 to 25.

“I love films — I love making them, I love going to them, I love talking about them,” Gerwig said in the press release. “As a cinephile, Cannes has always been the pinnacle of what the universal language of movies can be. Being in the place of vulnerability, in a dark theatre filled with strangers, watching a brand-new film is my favorite place to be. I am stunned and thrilled and humbled to be serving as the president of the Cannes Film Festival Jury. I cannot wait to see what journeys are in store for all of us!” She is the first American female director to step into the role of jury president and, at 40, the youngest person to take on the job since Sophia Loren, who served as president in 1966 at age 31. It’s been a big year for Gerwig.