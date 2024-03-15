Is Cara Delevingne’s Vagina Tunnel Okay?

Photo: Architectural Digest via YouTube

Much of Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles mansion, once described by Vulture as a “Willy Wonka sex factory of a home,” was destroyed in a heavy fire early Friday morning. According to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department, it ultimately took 94 firefighters a little over two hours to extinguish the flames. By that point, part of the roof of the 6,650-square-foot building had collapsed. Delevingne was not present at the time (she is currently starring in Cabaret in London’s West End), but officials said one occupant sustained “minor smoke inhalation.” Deadline also reported that one firefighter suffered a ladder-related injury and was later considered stable in the hospital. “My heart is broken today,” Delevingne wrote in an Instagram Story alongside a photo of her two cats. “I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye, so cherish what you have.” The actress and model later clarified that her cats “are alive!!” and added, “Thank you to the firefighters ❤️.”

Based on aerial photos, the majority of the mansion’s structure appears heavily damaged. LAFD has not yet stated an official cause of the fire, which is under investigation. However, Delevingne’s father has since told TMZ that it was an electrical fire, mentioning a “rogue power line” and adding that it was “very windy.”

Delevingne previously opened the doors of this two-story mansion to Architectural Digest for a house tour, which is how we know it holds a vagina tunnel within its walls. “I come in here to think. I come in here to create,” she said of the “lovely labia” passage created by architect Nicolò Bini that is hidden in a sitting room and exits via a washing machine in a guest room. The fire reportedly started in the back of Delevingne’s home and spread to the attic, which includes a pink room with a swing and stripper pole that Delevingne dubbed the “Pussy Palace.” If it’s any comfort to Delevingne, if these parts of the house are gone, they’ll certainly never be forgotten.