A Timeline of Carly Rae Jepsen’s Attempt to Quit Sugar

Carly Rae Jepsen’s music is as sweet as can be, but that doesn’t mean her diet has to be. The pop star is running away with me from sugar. In a series of Instagram Stories over the course of exactly four (4) days, Jepsen chronicled a journey first away from, then back to glucose. It is unclear what spurred her to eschew sweet treats, but maybe she remembered the “Call Me Maybe” parody themed around diabetes (“I’m Just 80”) and got nervous.

Our story begins on March 22, when CRJ posted that she was three days into a no-sugar diet. “Accidentally cheated twice cause turns out there is sugar in EVERYTHING,” she admitted. She also shouted out her boyfriend, the musician and producer Cole M.G.N. (not for the last time), saying, “To my surprise I still have a bf so yay for that.”

On day four, things were decidedly not looking up. “I can’t recall what happiness feels like,” she wrote. “Cheese has become extremely important to me.” Notably, Cole does not appear in this post. What was the slump on day four, Cole? Huh? Were you not supporting your sugarless pop queen?

Two days later, our long national nightmare was over, and Jepsen was eating sugar again. “May have cheated on my ‘no sugar’ thing,” she wrote on an Instagram Story posted March 25. “Sugar is great.” So true. She also shouted out Cole one last time, writing that she hearts him, “for he is patient, loving, and kind.” Addressing him, she promised, “Wont try that again baby.” Our one-week mini-saga was over, Cole M.G.N. can go back to a happy life with a non-insane girlfriend, and Carly Rae Jepsen can eat fruit again. All is right.

I think this concludes our carly rae jepsen sugar detox era...?

