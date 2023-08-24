Oh Good, We’re Getting Cat Person Discourse Again

Cast your mind back to December 2017. Ronan Farrow was releasing new stories about the sexual predators of Hollywood seemingly every few days and also still dating Jon Lovett. Donald Trump was president. Post Malone’s “Rockstar” was the No. 1 song in the country. And somehow all Twitter could talk about was a short story about a girl and a creep called “Cat Person” by Kristen Roupenian. It became a lightning rod throughout #MeToo and all of its surrounding discourse. Anyway, wanna do that again?

The film based on “Cat Person,” starring Emilia Jones, Nicholas Braun, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Isabella Rossellini, just released its first trailer. If the Braun casting sounds like type-casting, it is. In the story, his character is described as “tall.” Directed by Susanna Fogel and written by Roupenian and Michelle Ashford, the trailer takes on the snappy tone of the original story but seems to imply a lot more suspense than the “all too ordinary” tone of the original story. “One of us has to die,” Jones says. The film doesn’t have a release date yet, so maybe just gird your loins for discourse and wait.