Catherine Cohen Wants to Make You Come (to Her New Live Show)

Catherine Cohen, one of culture’s greatest Catherines since O’Hara and “Called Birdy,” has another live show for the people of her beloved New York City (and those of New York City–visiting experience). The musical comedian’s new show, Come for Me, will make its North American premiere at Joe’s Pub this June. “Shooting The Twist …? She’s Gorgeous at Joe’s Pub was the best night of my life!!” says Cohen, referring to her 2022 Netflix special. “I can’t wait to debut my new hour there this summer. It’s going to be dreamy!!!”

Come for Me, which Cohen previously performed on tour in the U.K., is described as “an openly glamorous, decidedly horny musical exploration of what it means to enter your thirties as a woman online, in love, and inspired to romanticize the prospect of freezing your eggs.” On social media, the Seek Treatment host has been open with her fans about her egg-freezing journey, so you can expect the show to blend the sort of relatable observational comedy of her older songs like “What Are You Running From?” and “Take My Money” with some more personal material. 2022 Comedian You Should Know Ikechukwu Ufomadu will be joining Cohen as her opener, hopefully crooning some jazzy stylings of his own.

In a statement, Cohen invites you to “emotionally prepare for sexy stand-up and songs about finding your purpose, filling the void, and sending nothing but love and light to anyone who isn’t addicted to your person.” The show will run at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater from Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 30, and tickets go on sale on April 11 at 12 p.m. ET.