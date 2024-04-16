CBS Is Turning the Lights Back On for Billy Joel

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you cut off the piano man, you must say sorry. After cutting off Billy Joel’s concert special Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden during the last song of the show, CBS has issued an apology to Joel and a promise to rebroadcast the concert. In a statement shared with Vulture, CBS wrote: “A network programming timing error ended last night’s Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones. We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song.” Despite the concert film currently available to stream on Paramount+, the network promised Joel’s “legion of fans” that they are re-airing the concert on April 19th at 9:00 PM ET/PT without any interruption. At least, we hope so; it’s a matter of trust, after all.