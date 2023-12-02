Every TV, Movie Trailer Announced at CCXP

Photo: Warner Bros

The writers’ and actors’ strikes are over, and it’s back to the regularly scheduled programs of press promotion, comic cons, and chicken meals. Brazil’s CCXP is one of the first major events in a hot minute that brought out all of the trailer announcements with the stars to match. First up was Furiosa: A Max Mad Saga, who debuted its trailer with a young Furiosa and motor cycle enthusiast Warlord Dementus (Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth) in attendance. Another trailer that is heavily packed and stuffed with action— and dick jokes— is The Boys who’s giving the crowd their first look at the upcoming season. Check out every trailer that is debuting at the con throughout this weekend; there may be a few dragons coming around.

House of the Dragon (Max)

Grab your Negroni Sbagliato; we have some House of the Dragon news. Max dropped their first official teaser for the upcoming second season, and trouble has come. The Targaryen war has arrived and Rhaenys Targaryen says it best: “There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons.” It will arrive in the summer of 2024, giving you some time to emotionally prepare for the outcome.

The Boys (Prime Video)

In the first trailer for The Boys season four, we find everything basically in shambles. Victoria Neuman is almost in the White House and working with Homelander, who’s attempting to pull a Julius Ceaser to assume power. It’s now up to Billy Butcher to get all the Boys back together to save the world— at least for a short while. The ball crushing season premieres sometime in 2024.

Fallout (Prime Video)

Based on the best-selling video game franchise, Fallout follows a group of survivors of a nuclear war leaving their shelters to head back into the real world. You can follow Ella Purnell (in another traumatizing setting!), Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan into the apocalypse on April 12, 2024.

Furiosa (Warner Bros)

An origin story to Furiosa, the film follows her after she was kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers by Warlord Dementus and the Bike Horde and has to escape the Wasteland to return home. Watch them battle it out in theaters on May 24, 2024.