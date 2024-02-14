And the Winner for Most In-Love Celeb Goes To…

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

It’s really not fair of Valentine’s Day to come smack-dab in the middle of awards season. To have to break up your social media campaign for Best ____ with a post about your partner? Yawn.

But seriously, folks. Famous love was in the air this Valentine’s Day/Ash Wednesday supercombo. Obviously, Mark Wahlberg posted about both holidays. But mostly, Wednesday was more for celebrating one’s partner (and occasionally brand partnerships). Ken Jeong posted a valentine to his Community/Animal Control co-star Joel McHale, Zooey Deschanel made the world a valentine with her face on it, and Rita Ora celebrated the love between Kristen Stewart and her fiancee, Dylan Meyer. Here’s how the A-List did V-Day.

Usher

After skating through his Super Bowl halftime show, Usher kept it on wheels for his drive-thru wedding to girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea. On Valentine’s Day, he dropped the wedding album.

Ina Garten

Jeffrey Garten modeled on his wife’s IG, so that she could plug her love song Spotify playlist. Now that’s partnership.

Kravis

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated a whole damn Valentine’s Week. But are we really surprised? The thrice-married couple just loves love! And content. They also love content.

Chris Pratt

Happy Valentine’s Day Darling! The kids and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. You’re an amazing wife, mama, step-mama and friend. Grateful for you today and always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TuAmFjBPFP — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 14, 2024

Mario Garfield Mr. Pringle celebrated his second wife Katherine Schwazenegger with a joint mirror selfie in their foyer.

Ken Jeong

Happy Valentine’s Day from Ken & Joel! 🧡💛💜❤️ #AnimalControlFox season 2 begins in three weeks on @foxtv, next day on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/gq7Qozhyne — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) February 14, 2024

Jeong used a valentine to celebrat his upcoming reunion with Community co-star Joel McHale, on season 2 of Animal Control.

Pamela Anderson

Pam Anderson addressed her V-Day message to everyone she’s ever loved before.

Elvira

Of course chocolates are more traditional, but who doesn’t want a little cheesecake on Valentine’s Day?

Hari Nef

Hari Nef hard launched her relationship with Ludwig Hurtado. “hold my hand you can hit it while they watch,” she captioned an IG carousel that include some prolonged making out.

Zoeey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel gifted the world a Valentine of her and Property Brother, who got engaged last year.

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart’s fiancee posted an ode to “my #1 crush, the hottest cat mom in the game.” Rita Ora commented “My favourite couple ❤️,” and speaking of…

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

Ora posted a video valentine of her spouse, Taika Waititi, being a silly goofy guy.