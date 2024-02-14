And the Winner for Most In-Love Celeb Goes To…

It’s really not fair of Valentine’s Day to come smack-dab in the middle of awards season. To have to break up your social media campaign for Best ____ with a post about your partner? Yawn.
But seriously, folks. Famous love was in the air this Valentine’s Day/Ash Wednesday supercombo. Obviously, Mark Wahlberg posted about both holidays. But mostly, Wednesday was more for celebrating one’s partner (and occasionally brand partnerships). Ken Jeong posted a valentine to his Community/Animal Control co-star Joel McHale, Zooey Deschanel made the world a valentine with her face on it, and Rita Ora celebrated the love between Kristen Stewart and her fiancee, Dylan Meyer. Here’s how the A-List did V-Day.
Usher
After skating through his Super Bowl halftime show, Usher kept it on wheels for his drive-thru wedding to girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea. On Valentine’s Day, he dropped the wedding album.
Ina Garten
Jeffrey Garten modeled on his wife’s IG, so that she could plug her love song Spotify playlist. Now that’s partnership.
Kravis
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated a whole damn Valentine’s Week. But are we really surprised? The thrice-married couple just loves love! And content. They also love content.
Chris Pratt
Mario Garfield Mr. Pringle celebrated his second wife Katherine Schwazenegger with a joint mirror selfie in their foyer.
Ken Jeong
Jeong used a valentine to celebrat his upcoming reunion with Community co-star Joel McHale, on season 2 of Animal Control.
Pamela Anderson
Pam Anderson addressed her V-Day message to everyone she’s ever loved before.
Elvira
Of course chocolates are more traditional, but who doesn’t want a little cheesecake on Valentine’s Day?
Hari Nef
Hari Nef hard launched her relationship with Ludwig Hurtado. “hold my hand you can hit it while they watch,” she captioned an IG carousel that include some prolonged making out.
Zoeey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel gifted the world a Valentine of her and Property Brother, who got engaged last year.
Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart’s fiancee posted an ode to “my #1 crush, the hottest cat mom in the game.” Rita Ora commented “My favourite couple ❤️,” and speaking of…
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi
Ora posted a video valentine of her spouse, Taika Waititi, being a silly goofy guy.