Here Are a Bunch of Celebrities (Safely) Voting This Year

If Hillary Clinton took the time to Pokémon Go to the polls this year, sporting both a puffer jacket and a mask, so can you. Photo: Hilary Clinton/Twitter

Between TV appearances and last-minute endorsements, more than a few celebrities found the time to make it down to the polls to vote in this year’s election, or else drop off their mail-in ballot at the post office, and of course, they documented it all on Instagram and Twitter. Most proudly displayed their “I Voted” stickers, and many also elected to wear a mask if voting in person, while only one (Bad Bunny) wore a Chromatica T-shirt to cast his ballot.

Check out all of your favorite celebrities voting below, and while you’re at it, vote, if you haven’t already!

America Ferrera recorded herself and husband Ryan Piers Williams filling out their ballots, noting in her caption, “There was wine. There was singing. There were feelings.”

Three guesses as to whom Hillary Clinton voted for.

Bella Hadid wearing tiny glasses and an “I Voted” sticker.

Hadid also posted a picture with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, who recently became a U.S. citizen and voted for the first time.

In lieu of dropping her skin-care routine, Zoë Kravitz posed with her ballot.

Props to Katy Perry, who became a human billboard and still wore her mask.

Vote for Biden if you a real one pic.twitter.com/esljuXKvpL — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) November 3, 2020

Kid Cudi smized while endorsing Biden.

Cyndi Lauper made use of a green screen.

Bad Bunny was spotted wearing a #Chromatica T-shirt at the polls today. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/FAQhBG6cJV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2020

Bad Bunny donned the most inspired look of all, in a Chromatica T-shirt and bucket hat.

If you haven’t already cast your vote, today is the day! Use your voice and stay safe out there folks! 🗳 pic.twitter.com/HPTyUPasgi — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) November 3, 2020

Lionel Richie posed with an eerie likeness of himself on a mug, as well as an “I Voted” sticker.

Hayley Williams got the message across in a sweatshirt that read “unity over division.”

May not get a 2nd Chance to make a 1st Impression! VOTE TODAY, NOW! Bootsy baby!!!🤩 pic.twitter.com/RHbVTP5Vls — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) November 3, 2020

Bootsy Collins brought some much-needed funk to Election Day.

Selena Gomez filled out her ballot in what looks like a dressing room — relatable!

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Well, we all knew this was coming.