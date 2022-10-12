Hollywood and Broadway Remember Angela Lansbury

As the news began to spread about the death of Angela Lansbury, celebrities and stars from the world of Hollywood and Broadway poured out tributes online to honor the late actress. A star with an Academy Award, six Golden Globe Awards, and five Tony Awards, she was beloved by her peers on stage and screen. Jesse Tyler Ferguson remembered when he first met Lansbury at an opening night of a Broadway show. “I’ll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission,” Ferguson tweeted. “I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her.” Uzo Aduba shared a photo of the two together from 2012. “And this VERY excited theater kid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us,” Aduba tweeted.
Below are more Hollywood and Broadway stars reactions to the loss of Angela Lansbury.