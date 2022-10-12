Hollywood and Broadway Remember Angela Lansbury

Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

As the news began to spread about the death of Angela Lansbury, celebrities and stars from the world of Hollywood and Broadway poured out tributes online to honor the late actress. A star with an Academy Award, six Golden Globe Awards, and five Tony Awards, she was beloved by her peers on stage and screen. Jesse Tyler Ferguson remembered when he first met Lansbury at an opening night of a Broadway show. “I’ll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission,” Ferguson tweeted. “I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her.” Uzo Aduba shared a photo of the two together from 2012. “And this VERY excited theater kid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us,” Aduba tweeted.

Below are more Hollywood and Broadway stars reactions to the loss of Angela Lansbury.

Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom

I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela.

2012. And this VERY excited #theaterkid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us :). Thank you, Angela Lansbury. Thank you.

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From "Mame" to "Bedknobs" to "Murder She Wrote" to "B&TB" to "Mary Poppins Returns" she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend

I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury.

angela lansbury forever

The great Angela Lansbury - one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I've ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury

Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one.

Goodnight to the great Angela Lansbury. A few years back, we were honored to interview her for our release of THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE—and to have the chance to capture this moment between legends.

Saddened to hear Dame Angela Lansbury has passed away. A fine actress and was always very kind to me on the number of occasions we met. Another legend lost

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.

In 1980, Terrence McNally was at Stephen Sondheim's 50th birthday party, so drunk that he spilled a drink on Lauren Bacall. "Then someone I hardly knew, Angela Lansbury, waved me over to where she was sitting," McNally recalled later. "And she said..."

Angela Lansbury - She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING!

Not Angela!!!



RIP ANGELA LANSBURY THE ABSOLUTE GOAT! You shaped so much of my childhood and adolescence!



pic.twitter.com/AGomfl68Cv — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 11, 2022