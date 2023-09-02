Pitbull, Paul McCartney, and More Remember Jimmy Buffett

Mr. Good Vibes and Mr. Worldwide. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Almost every celebrity seems to have a fond memory of the legendary Jimmy Buffett. Upon the news of his death, social media was flooded with sweet tributes to the “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” singer. Pitbull, who made his Broadway debut in 2018 in Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville musical, remembered the man he shared a stage with by posting a video of their time together. “Jimmy, you lived life and didn’t let life live you. A true pioneer and trailblazer. Thank God for Jimmy Buffett and when life gives you limes, make margaritas,” wrote Mr. Worldwide to Mr. Good Vibes.

Paul McCartney wrote a long message, remembering when Buffett gifted him a guitar while on vacation. “It’s a beautiful instrument, and every time I play it now it’ll remind me of what a great man Jimmy was,” mourned McCartney. “Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with a humour that said, ‘I love this world and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it.’” He also discussed Buffett’s upcoming album, Equal Strain on All Parts, giving praise to a song called, “Bubbles Up.” McCartney explained the meaning behind the title, “He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles — they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away.”

Below are more celebrity tributes to the late Jimmy Buffet.

It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them. I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people.



I remember once on holiday when I had forgotten to bring my guitar and was… pic.twitter.com/k5B6xgpAh7 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 2, 2023

A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another.



We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and… — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 2, 2023

Fair winds and following seas, dear Jimmy. https://t.co/xJTy6yNM2u — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 2, 2023

Just saw @jimmybuffett recently while recording with @EmmylouSongbird and @DollyParton. He was as he always was… a bright light! With a wonderful sense of humor and always so warm. I will miss knowing he is on the planet. He is up there sailing the bright blue Caribbean! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a5otkrWRLg — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) September 2, 2023

rest in peace to the great @jimmybuffett

an incredible writer, friend and mentor of life!

we will miss him tremendously

sending love to his family

and to all his beautiful fans.

enjoy every cheeseburger pic.twitter.com/YHyiWPAiQz — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) September 2, 2023

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” - the legend Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/l0aMeuiOCJ — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) September 2, 2023