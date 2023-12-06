Every Celebrity’s a Writer Now

While it was undoubtedly shocking for the actress to learn that her father is not her biological father, her coming to terms with the fact that she loves him the same amount doesn’t feel like quite enough to hinge a whole memoir on. She seems to know that too, relying heavily on Olitz fan service during the press tour. The fact that it took about 10,000 photos (ten THOUSAND?) to get the cover right is weirder — and more interesting — than what’s on the page.