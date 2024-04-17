You May Recognize the Challengers Screenwriter From His YouTube Days

Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Before Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes was working out his sensual and sweaty love triangle starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, he was making YouTube videos on PhotoBooth in between writing plays and doing improv shows. His most famous video from that iMac era was “Potion Seller,” a three-minute and seven-second video about a knight attempting to buy the strongest potion possible from a potion seller, who refuses to give him such power. When asked about the not-not-embarrassing video at the Los Angeles premiere for Challengers, Kuritzkes explained his current stance on potions. “You should not be allowed to drink potions to be a good tennis player,” he said. “It’s like juicing.” Kuritzkes is still shocked people remember his 2011 video. “Every once in a while, I’ll be surprised someone knows about it,” he said, forgetting that it has over 11 million views — that’s 6 million more views than the 2023 U.S. Open Women’s final.