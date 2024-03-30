Chance Perdomo, Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Actor, Dead at 27

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Chance Perdomo, the actor best known for his roles in Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has died at the age of 27 following a motorcycle accident.

A statement shared with Variety from Perdomo’s publicist reads, “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

In addition to starring as Andre Anderson on Gen V, Amazon Prime’s spin-off of The Boys, Perdomo played Ambrose Spellman on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina from 2018 to 2020. That role was written with Perdomo in mind after creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was impressed by his audition for Jughead Jones on Riverdale. Perdomo also starred in the After franchise as Landon Gibson.

A statement from the producers of Gen V reads, “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague.”