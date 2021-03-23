Did This Character Actor Act As That Character?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by Getty Images
Character actors: You know ’em when you see ’em. Even when you’re not sure of their names, you’d know their faces anywhere. They play the scene-stealing servers, the shifty serial killers, the disgruntled police chiefs and bus drivers, the thankless mothers, best friends, and teachers. Our best character actors are defined by their prolific careers, popping up in dozens upon dozens of projects, a testament to their talent and professionalism.
But not every role is a breakthrough. For every standout guest spot, there are countless minor appearances with credited character names that read like afterthoughts. In this quiz, we celebrate those parts. We plucked choice parts from the filmographies of some of our favorite character actors’, and then mixed in made-up roles. Can you discern the real ones from the impostors?
Which roles did these prolific actors NOT play?
We’ll give you three roles each performer inhabited and one we made up. Can you pick out the fakes in their extensive filmographies?
Yes! Young Jake is a fiction.
No, Young Jake is a fiction.
Yes! There is no Mad Coach Rogowski.
No, there is no Mad Coach Rogowski.
Yes! There's no Miss Abigail.
No, there's no Miss Abigail.
Yes! Special Agent Pamela Grant just kind of sounds like a thing, doesn’t it? But it isn’t.
No, but Special Agent Pamela Grant just kind of sounds like a thing, doesn’t it? Alas, it isn’t.
Yes! Balding Typist? A mere fraud.
No. Balding Typist? A mere fraud.
Yes! Kitty Cohen is the impostor Kitty.
No, Kitty Cohen is the impostor Kitty.
Yes! Darla Stubbs is too on-brand to be true.
No, Darla Stubbs is too on-brand to be true.
You judged right! Harry Garner is made up.
You judged wrong! Harry Garner is made up.
Yes! Toadie didn’t throw you off.
No! Toadie threw you off.
Yes! She’s a church lady and a cat lady, but she’s no bag lady.
No! She’s a church lady and a cat lady, but she’s no bag lady.
Yes! Who even remembers Admission?
No! Who even remembers Admission?
Yes! River Scott is real, but Scott Rivers? Nonsense.
No! River Scott is real, but Scott Rivers? Nonsense.
Yes! Harlan Guntry sounds right but is wrong.
No! Harlan Guntry sounds right but is wrong.
Yes! Dakota from Mud isn’t a thing.
No! Dakota from Mud isn’t a thing.
Yes! He has played Glen Klose but not Darryl Streep. Go figure!
No! He has played Glen Klose but not Darryl Streep. Go figure!