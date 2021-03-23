Did This Character Actor Act As That Character?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by Getty Images

Character actors: You know ’em when you see ’em. Even when you’re not sure of their names, you’d know their faces anywhere. They play the scene-stealing servers, the shifty serial killers, the disgruntled police chiefs and bus drivers, the thankless mothers, best friends, and teachers. Our best character actors are defined by their prolific careers, popping up in dozens upon dozens of projects, a testament to their talent and professionalism.

But not every role is a breakthrough. For every standout guest spot, there are countless minor appearances with credited character names that read like afterthoughts. In this quiz, we celebrate those parts. We plucked choice parts from the filmographies of some of our favorite character actors’, and then mixed in made-up roles. Can you discern the real ones from the impostors?