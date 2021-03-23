vulture quiz

Did This Character Actor Act As That Character?

Character actors: You know ’em when you see ’em. Even when you’re not sure of their names, you’d know their faces anywhere. They play the scene-stealing servers, the shifty serial killers, the disgruntled police chiefs and bus drivers, the thankless mothers, best friends, and teachers. Our best character actors are defined by their prolific careers, popping up in dozens upon dozens of projects, a testament to their talent and professionalism.

But not every role is a breakthrough. For every standout guest spot, there are countless minor appearances with credited character names that read like afterthoughts. In this quiz, we celebrate those parts. We plucked choice parts from the filmographies of some of our favorite character actors’, and then mixed in made-up roles. Can you discern the real ones from the impostors?

Which roles did these prolific actors NOT play?

We’ll give you three roles each performer inhabited and one we made up. Can you pick out the fakes in their extensive filmographies?

Which of these roles did Colman Domingo NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Jason Mantzoukas NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Lois Smith NOT play?
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images
Which of these roles did Becky Ann Baker NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Bill Camp NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Judy Greer NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Dale Dickey NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Stephen Root NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Luis Guzmán NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Beth Grant NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Elizabeth Marvel NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Isiah Whitlock Jr. NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did John Carroll Lynch NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Rob Morgan NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images
Which of these roles did Fred Melamed NOT play?
Photo: Getty Images

