Charles Melton Takes Home Gotham

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Following the de-gendering of its acting categories, the Gotham Award for Best Supporting Performance has been given out three times: In 2021 to Troy Kotsur for CODA (who went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor), to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once (who went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor), and, now, to ex-Riverdale hunk Charles Melton for May December. The Gothams were held November 27, and while the big winner was Past Lives, which won Best Feature, given the awards’ track record up ’til now, Vulture Movie Fantasy League participants should perhaps be most excited about Melton’s win. The actor stars as the much younger husband of Julianne Moore in the Todd Haynes film, out on Netflix December 1. “Todd Haynes,” Melton said in his speech. “Thank you for bringing me into your word — world.” He may have stumbled over his words last night, but if history is any indication, Melton will have plenty of opportunities to practice before the Big Night.